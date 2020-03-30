Chicken Soup for the Soul logs top-line record

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) beat expectations in Q4 with revenues that doubled year-over-year to reach a record.

That was thanks to a near 14-fold increase in online networks (Crackle, Popcornflix, Pivotshare), which more than made up for the drop of its TV and short-form video production. Revenues were $24.4M.

“Our growth was driven by continued outperformance from our Crackle Plus networks, including contributions from our original content library, as well as strong early results from our new Distribution and Production business model," says Chairman/CEO William Rouhana Jr.

EBITDA was $5.8M, up from $5.2M; the company swung to a net loss of $12.4M from year-ago income of $0.8M.

Revenue breakout: Online networks, $14.9M (up 1,290%); Television and film distribution, $9.9M (up 83.4%); Television and short-form video production, $14,104 (down 99.7%).

