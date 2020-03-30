Amazon workers strike in Italy

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) delivery station workers in central Italy are on strike over safety conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 300 people work at the site in Calenzano, and about one-third are participating in the strike.

Amazon tells Reuters that activity at the site wasn't affected. The company says it had already cut deliveries and increased safety measures for the workers.

Earlier today, Amazon workers at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York walked out, citing the lack of coronavirus protections.

