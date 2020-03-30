Crocs pulls guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) says all company-operated retail stores in North America will remain closed until further notice.

The retailer notes that many retail stores in Europe are also currently closed in compliance with local regulations.

Crocs is also withdrawing its Q1 and full-year outlook. As a precautionary measure, Crocs has also amended its revolving credit facility and suspended share repurchases to preserve maximum liquidity.

Crocs expects to end Q1 with between $90M and $100M of cash with borrowings outstanding on the credit facility of up to $355M.

