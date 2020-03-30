Papa John's defends Shaq

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) defends Shaquille O'Neal after proxy firm ISS recommended the former NBA star and media personality be voted off the board for missing meetings.

"Mr. O’Neal has made important contributions to Papa John’s since joining the Board in March 2019, when he also became a brand ambassador as well as a franchisee. Since he came onto the Papa John’s Board, Mr. O’Neal has used his experience in business and the community to build on the progress being made at Papa John’s. Mr. O’Neal has added a unique and diverse perspective to the Board and he is expected to continue to help Papa John’s improve its culture and engagement with its customers and communities."

SEC Form 8-K