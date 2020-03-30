Pioneer, Parsley back plan to curb production amid oil crash

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) ask Texas oil regulators for an emergency meeting to consider curbs on production in the state in response to the collapsing oil market.

The CEOs of the two shale drillers jointly signed a letter seeking a virtual meeting among the three-member Texas Railroad Commission no later than April 13, Bloomberg reports.

The request comes even as the American Petroleum Institute criticized talk of production curbs as a "shortsighted" and "anti-competitive" effort that will "harm U.S. consumers and American businesses."

But Parsley CEO Matt Gallagher thinks Texas production should be cut by 20%, telling Bloomberg such action from a state level would "help enable discussions at an international level from our federal government."