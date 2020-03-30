PBF Energy has two quarters of liquidity despite today's sale - Bloomberg

PBF Energy's (NYSE:PBF) drastic cuts to investments, dividends and operating costs will not be enough, says Bloomberg energy analyst Fernando Valle, who believes the company will need to continue drawing on its revolving credit facility to meet obligations despite its announced $530M sale of hydrogen plants.

PBF would need to generate a gross margin of more than $14/bbl in Q1 to avoid tapping its revolver, while cracks have been in mid-single digits and heading lower, Valle says, who thinks PBF may have $880M left on its revolver - about two quarters of liquidity, based on estimated cash burn.