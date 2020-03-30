Air Canada to lay off another 16,500 workers, slash capacity by 90%

Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) says it will temporarily lay off more than 15K unionized workers and furlough 1,300 managers beginning this week, part of a $500M program of cost cuts as it struggles to cope with COVID-19.

The carrier also is cutting 85%-90% of its flights, canceling most of its international and U.S. routes.

CEO Calin Rovinescu and Deputy CEO Michael Rousseau will give up their base salaries, and other senior executives will forgo as much as 50% of their salaries.

Air Canada also says it has drawn down $1B from its lines of credit.

Earlier this month, Air Canada's flight attendants union said 5,149 cabin crew would be temporarily laid off because of the virus break.