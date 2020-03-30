Refiners benefiting from crude price plunge despite slower runs

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) are among the U.S. refiners (NYSEARCA:CRAK) that are taking advantage of plunging oil prices to capture profits even while slowing fuel production.

All three refineries rose at least 3.5% in today's trade; also moving up were HFC +7% , HEP +9.9% , PBF +20% , DK +16.2% , CVI +3.6% .

Some grades of U.S. crude oil are trading at record discounts to the Brent benchmark, which has "historically favored refiners relative to other energy sub-sectors" by opening up huge profit opportunities, according to Credit Suisse analysts.

"We are now turning more positive" after staying neutral or negative on refiners for nearly two years, says RBC's Brad Heffern, adding that "benefits from lower crude prices and oversupply are likely underappreciated."

Phillips 66 won an upgrade today from RBC to Outperform vs. Sector Perform, saying the company is best positioned among refiners to take advantage of this year's "dislocated" petroleum market.