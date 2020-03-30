Phunware -14% after losses widen

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) is 13.6% lower after posting its earnings report, with revenues slipping amid a "dramatic" transformation toward recurring sales.

Full-year revenues fell nearly 38% to $19.2M, and gross profit fell to $10.1M from $19.1M. Gross margin was 52.9%.

Operating expenses didn't decline that much, and so operating loss worsened to $12.3M from a prior-year loss of $6.9M. Net loss widened to $12.9M from a prior-year loss of $9.8M.

The results included a "dramatic year-over-year revenue transformation from one-time, non-recurring application transactions revenue to annual and multi-year recurring platform subscriptions and services revenue tied to the licensing and use of our Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile,” says CEO Alan Knitowski.

The company has furloughed 37 employees and announced a $3M structured debt financing to address the balance sheet during the COVID-19 crisis.

