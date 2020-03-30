Regional Management describes capacity to absorb losses

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) points out that it had $365M of capacity to absorb losses while maintaining positive shareholder equity at 2019-end and will generate additional margin this year to absorb losses.

Regarding liquidity, RM drew down $50M on its senior revolving credit facility and as of yesterday had ~$62M of immediate availability to draw down cash from its credit facilities.

Has $366M of unused capacity on various credit facilities.

Has temporarily suspended all direct marketing to acquire new customers, including direct mail and digital campaigns.

Using its custom scorecards, as well as our legacy internal metrics and data, to appropriately tighten lending criteria and to remain disciplined with respect to originations while supporting its borrowers.