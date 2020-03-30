Cinemark CEO passes up salary; deep cuts for workers

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) CEO Mark Zoradi is forgoing his salary, as is the board of directors.

The company's also directing deep pay cuts for U.S. corporate employees at the same time.

Shares are up 5.9% postmarket.

Rank and file workers will work reduced hours and make no more than 50% of their salary, while maintaining full benefits, the company says.

"We are not generating any revenue while theaters are closed, yet still must meet financial and contractual obligations," Zoradi said in a memo.

That move follows AMC electing to furlough its staff, including CEO Adam Aron.