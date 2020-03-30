Mersana updates on XMT-1536 study

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) has posted updated data from its XMT-1536 Phase 1 dose escalation study.

That study examined the drug candidate for efficacy and safety in patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma.

XMT-1536 "delivers confirmed responses and durable stable disease" in patients who have exhausted other treatment options, the company says.

There were no dose limiting toxicities observed in a cohort dosed at 43 mg/m2 (patients were dosed at 30, 36 and 43 mg/m2).

There was a favorable trend towards higher response rates with higher NaPi2b expression, it says.