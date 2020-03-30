Sanchez Energy bankruptcy lenders reach takeover deal - WSJ

Sanchez Energy's (OTCPK:SNEC) top lenders have agreed to take a majority stake in the bankrupt company after the oil price collapse wiped away their chances of being fully repaid, WSJ reports.

Sanchez's top-ranking lenders reportedly reached a tentative deal to take majority control after Sanchez acknowledged it could not repay $200M in bankruptcy loans that have kept it afloat during its Chapter 11 proceedings.

The proposed deal would preserve the company as a going concern and avert a liquidation, according to the report.

Sanchez had been negotiating a restructuring proposal for $2.3B in debt when the coronavirus outbreak combined with the Saudi-Russia oil price war sent global crude prices plunging, upending the company's business projections.