Penske Automotive delays capex, cuts leadership salaries

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) has updated on actions it's taking in the COVID-19 pandemic, including postponing of about $150M in capital expenditures.

Penske has also implemented a companywide hiring freeze, "significant" expense reductions, staff level adjustments, and negotiated rent deferrals of up to 90 days at various locations.

Most OEMs the company represents have offered support including interest payment deferral.

And executive/management compensation has been significantly reduced, "including a 100% reduction in salary for the CEO and president for the duration of the crisis and the Board of Directors has waived cash compensation for the next six months."

Shelter-in-place rules in various states are limiting auto dealership operations to essential services, it says. Service departments are open for critical transportation support, and virtual/online sales of vehicles are available in most locations.

Meanwhile, Penske Transportation Solutions (in which PAG has a 28.9% stake) has been largely deemed essential by the government.

The company has access to liquidity of $1.3B, including $850M cash on hand and availability through non-floor plan credit facilities, and about $450M in potentially financeable real estate.