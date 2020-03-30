Lear shifts production to make face masks to combat COVID-19

Lear (LEA -0.6% ) says it added capacity at its AccuMED production facility in Mocksville, N.C., which specializes in the manufacturing of medical products, to produce protective masks to combat the coronavirus.

The facility also is designing and developing full face shield visors for production to support health care workers on the front lines in fighting the virus.

The company says it started making face masks in February at the Mocksville plant in response to a shortage of equipment in China and has since expanded production to seven lines employing 200 people that are able to make 25K units a day.

Lear says it is planning to start production at plants in Mexico and Europe and expects to build out to total capacity of ~125K masks per day.