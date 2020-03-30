Russia's central bank to halt gold purchases in chaotic market

Russia's central bank announces it will suspend gold purchases on the domestic market starting April 1.

The announcement comes as Russia's economy suffers from the oil price war with Saudi Arabia and as the coronavirus pandemic creates chaos in the global gold market by grounding thousands of flights that deliver the metal to banks and dealers around the world.

The Russian central bank has dominated the gold market, consistently increasing its gold reserves every month for the last three years; it bought 158K last year and 8.1 tons of gold in January 2020, according to the World Gold Council.

While Russia will not be adding to its gold reserves in the near future, some analysts do not expect the central bank to start selling its gold.

