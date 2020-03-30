American looks for six-month cushion

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is planning to ask for up to $12B in government aid to make it through the worst of potential future scenarios, according to a memo sent today to employees.

The airline company thinks the amount will be enough to ensure that there are no involuntary layoffs or pay cuts over the next six months.

American is also looking to improve the terms of voluntary unpaid leave and early retirement options for employees.

American is only seen having a few months of cash available, unless it take government aid or taps unencumbered assets.