Tesla deliveries estimates to be dialed down

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives thinks Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report 82K deliveries for Q1, comprised of 14K Model S/X units and 68M Model 3 units.

Ives notes that the consensus expectation for 97.3K deliveries during the quarter is artificially high, with many sell-side firms yet to adjust their projections to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Europe and the U.S. The early Q2 deliveries projections are also just as stale.

Tesla typically issues its quarterly deliveries report during the first few days of the new quarter (April 1-April 3).

Looking further ahead, Tesla now appears extremely unlikely to hit the +500K unit delivery threshold for the full year with the Fremont factory shut down for at least a month. "While cash burn will be heightened in the near term due to this anomalous global situation, we believe the longer-term trends remain very healthy and $20 of annual earnings power down the road is achievable and still remains the target bogey to hit over the coming years for Musk & Co.," writes Ives on the road ahead for Tesla.

Wedbush has a Neutral rating on Tesla and a price target of $425.