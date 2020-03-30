Valero to shut St. Charles FCC, reduce Port Arthur FCC runs - Bloomberg

Valero Energy's (NYSE:VLO) St. Charles refinery in Louisiana will shutter its fluid catalytic cracker in a few weeks as part of a plan to reduce operations due to lower demand across its U.S. operations, Bloomberg reports.

Valero also will reduce rates on its Port Arthur, Tex., refinery's FCC to a minimum, as the coronavirus causes widespread job losses and shelter-in-place requirements hit demand, according to the report.

Last week, Valero reduced process rates at at least half its 12 U.S. refineries, including St. Charles, and was projected to make deeper cuts this week.

Valero has joined Phillips 66, Marathon, Exxon and PBF in cutting rates, delaying maintenance and reducing on-site staff as demand slumps and the economy weakens.