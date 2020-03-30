CNH Industrial suspends some manufacturing ops, pulls guidance

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) says it is closing most of its manufacturing operations in North and South America for two weeks, effective today, in response to the coronavirus.

In North America, the affected sites manufacture construction and agricultural equipment, but the company will keep open U.S.-based plants that build components operating at low rates as part of the industries deemed essential by the U.S. government.

In South America, the affected sites manufacture construction and agricultural equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrains.

CNH says it is evaluating all possible actions to reduce costs and protect its financial position and liquidity.

Also, Goldman Sachs removes CNH from its Conviction Buy List, citing COVID-19's impact on end market demand and production cuts in North America.