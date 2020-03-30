New deficiency found in Boeing's KC-46 Pegasus aerial fuel system

The U.S. Air Force announces an additional deficiency in the KC-46 Pegasus aerial fuel system built by Boeing (NYSE:BA), in the latest problem for the beleaguered planemaker.
The "KC-46 Program Office first identified excessive fuel leaks in July 2019 after an air refueling test," the Air Force says.
The deficiency is classified at the Category I level, meaning it is a major technical issue that may endanger the aircrew and aircraft.
Boeing is contractually obligated to remedy the deficiency at no additional cost to the government, the Air Force says.
