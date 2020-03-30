Clear Channel Outdoor selling Clear Media; pulls guidance

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) is selling its majority stake in Clear Media Limited for $253M.

It's selling its 50.91% share of the indirect Chinese subsidiary to Ever Harmonic Global Limited.

The $253M in cash comes to about HK$7.12/share, a premium of almost 87% over the 30-day average prior to an announced strategic review on Nov. 29.

Ever Harmonic investors include Clear Media CEO Han Zi Jing among others.

That sale combined with cash on hand (including $150M recently drawn from revolving credit) will help improve the liquidity position, Clear Channel Outdoor says.

It's withdrawing guidance due to factors including downward pressure it's seeing in Europe and beginning to see in the U.S. Its next material debt maturity is in 2024, when $1.9B in 9.25% senior notes come due.