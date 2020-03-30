MagnaChip selling Foundry Services, Fab 4 for $435M

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) has a definitive deal to sell its Foundry Services Group and Cheongju Fab 4 to an Alchemist Capital Partners Korea consortium, a move toward a pure play on standard products.

The transaction is valued about $435M, consisting of the won equivalent of $344.7M in cash (as of the third business day before closing) and the buyers' assumption of statutory severance liabilities attributed to employees to be transferred - estimated to be about $90M.

Alchemist has formed a special purpose company along with Credian Partners on the transaction.

MagnaChip expects to use net operating loss carryforwards to offset tax obligations from the deal, and will use net proceeds to "significantly" reduce debt and strengthen the balance sheet.

It's expected to close in 4-6 months; conference call to come tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET.