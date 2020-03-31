Royal Dutch Shell updates on Q1 operations

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) expects integrated gas production to be between 920K-970K barrels of oil equivalent per day, including the additional volumes from the Egypt offshore assets that were previously reported in the Upstream segment.

Upstream production is expected to be between 2,650K-2720K barrels of oil equivalent per day, including the impact from the transfer of the Egypt offshore assets to the integrated gas segment and the transfer of oil sands to the oil products segment.

Oil product refinery utilization is expected to be between 80% and 84% with availability expected to be between 93% and 96%.

Chemicals manufacturing plant utilization is expected to be between 82% and 87% and availability is expected to be between 94% and 97%.

Corporate segment earnings excluding identified items are expected to be a net expense at the lower end of the $800M-875M for Q1 excl. forex impact.

The company expects Q1 post-tax impairment charges of $400M-800M, based on changes to oil price outlook for 2020.

CFFO price sensitivity is still estimated to be $6B p.a. for each $10 per barrel Brent price movement.

