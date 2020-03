Gun sales have picked up during the coronavirus pandemic, with long lines seen at stores nationwide.

Though advisory in nature, the federal government has now classified the industry as an "essential business" that shouldn’t be closed during shutdowns.

New Jersey reversed course because of the new guidance, while Pennsylvania's governor is allowing gun stores to operate with new social-distancing rules even after the state Supreme Court backed his initial decision to close them down.

Related tickers: AOBC, RGR, OLN, SPWH, VSTO