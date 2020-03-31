Futures add to recent stock upswing

The rally in equities looks set to continue this morning as futures climbed another 0.7% overnight, building on yesterday's gains that saw the S&P 500 soar 3.4% and Dow jump nearly 700 points .

Lifting stocks were medical industry breakthroughs, including progress on Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine and Abbott's five-minute detection kit.

Investors also appeared to embrace the latest government approach of social distancing until April 30, which many believe will reduce economic damage in the long run.

What's next? Consumer confidence data will be published at 10 a.m. ET, while Conagra and BlackBerry are scheduled to release quarterly results.