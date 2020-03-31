Ventas prices senior notes offering due 2030

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) has priced a public offering of $500M of 4.750% Senior unsecured Notes due 2030 at 97.862% of the principal amount, issued by Ventas Realty, Limited Partnership, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The sale of the Notes is expected to close on April 1.

The Company expects to use the proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of existing indebtedness or any other general corporate purpose the Company may deem necessary or advisable, and to pay related fees and expenses.