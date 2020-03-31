Thermo Fisher prices debt offering

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) has priced an offering of €1.2B aggregate principal amount of the following euro-denominated notes:

€600M 1.750% senior notes due 2027, at the issue price of 99.190% of their principal amount, and

€600M 2.375% senior notes due 2032 at 98.940% of their principal amount.

Net proceeds will be used to pay a portion of the consideration for the QIAGEN N.V. acquisition, for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition of companies or businesses, repayment and refinancing of debt and working capital.

Closing date is April 2.