McCormick reports mixed Q1 results

McCormick (NYSE:MKC) reports sales declined 1% on a constant currency basis in Q1.

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in China reduced the company's sales growth by 3%.

Segment revenue: Consumer: $699.5M (-6%); Flavor Solutions: $512.5M (+5%).

Gross margin rate +90 bps to 38.8%.

Segment operating income: Consumer: $119.6M (-12%); Flavor Solutions: $75.6M (+19%).

Adjusted operating margin rate down 10 bps to 16.1%.

McCormick is withdrawing its FY2020 guidance due to the uncertainty of the duration and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic impact. The company reaffirms its long-term financial objectives and capital allocation priorities.

