Akero's lead drug successful in mid-stage NASH study

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) announces positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, BALANCED, evaluating lead candidate AKR-001 patients with F1-F4 (minimal fibrosis to severe fibrosis) nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

All three dose groups (28 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg) met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in liver fat fraction from baseline at week 12 measured by MRI-PDFF.

On the safety front, most treatment-related adverse events were mild or moderate gastrointestinal events and injection site reactions.

After week 12, patients who achieved at least a 30% relative reduction in liver fat were eligible for an end-of-study biopsy. Across the dose groups, 75-85% of participants were eligible. As of March 30, 50% (n=25/50) of the biopsies had been collected from eligible patients. Top line-paired biopsy data, lab measures and safety/tolerability results should be available next quarter contingent on no COVID-19 related delays [the company is already delaying the initiation of cohort C (compensated cirrhosis, Child-Pugh Class A NASH patients)].

AKR-001 is an engineered human Fc-FGF21 fusion protein designed to induce the benefits of the endogenous hormone FGF21 which can potentially reduce liver fat, mitigate inflammation and reverse fibrosis. It is administered once per week via subcutaneous injection.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.