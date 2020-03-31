Worries over the news industry's survival

BuzzFeed is calling the coronavirus pandemic a "media extinction event," while a headline entitled "The Coronavirus Is Killing Local News" was featured in the Atlantic last week.

Now, Gannett (NYSE:GCI), the largest U.S. newspaper publisher and owner of papers such as USA Today and the Des Moines Register, says it's making unspecified furloughs and pay cuts for its staff.

"Our plan is to minimize long-term damage to the business by implementing a combination of furloughs and pay reductions," declared CEO Paul Bascobert.