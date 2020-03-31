Evotec inks drug development deal with Ildong Pharmaceutical

Evotec SE (OTCPK:EVOTF) has entered into a strategic collaboration with South Korea-based Ildong Pharmaceutical.

Under the terms of the agreement, Evotec will accelerate the development of several of Ildong's proprietary projects through access to its INDiGO platform, through to the filing with the regulatory authorities which enables clinical trials.

Evotec and Ildong have agreed to jointly develop three to six projects, the first being IDG-16177, a glucose-lowering drug candidate which is evaluated as a treatment for type 2 diabetes. The first regulatory filing is expected in Q1 2021.

No financial details were disclosed.