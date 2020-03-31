Lilly teams up with Sitryx in autoimmune diseases

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) inks an agreement with UK biopharmaceutical firm Sitryx aimed at developing up to four candidates to treat autoimmune disorders.

Under the terms of the deal, Lilly will pay Sitryx $50M upfront, up to $820M in milestones and mid- to high-single digit royalties on net sales. Lilly will also invest $10M in Stiryx equity. In return, it will receive exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize up to four novel immunometabolism-targeted therapeutics, including Sitryx's two lead programs. Lilly will fund all clinical development and commercial activities. The parties will also establish a five-year research collaboration for drug discovery.

Lilly says the transaction will not affect its 2020 non-GAAP EPS guidance.