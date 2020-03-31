New Residential slashes dividend to a nickel

CEO Mike Nierenberg: "Market dislocations have put significant downward pressure on asset values ... We have made a number of decisions to de-risk, increase liquidity and protect our book value."

Today's dividend of $0.05 is down from $0.50 previously. That's an annualized payout of 3.3% based on last night's close of $5.97.

Estimated book value is seen as down about 25%-30% from the $16.21 at Dec. 31. That would put BVPS at about $11.75, or roughly double last night's close.

NRZ +2.5% premarket

Source: Press Release