Carnival raising equity and debt capital; halts dividends and buybacks

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) discloses a new $1.25B share offering through BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.

The cruise line operator also commenced private offerings to eligible purchasers of $3B of first-priority senior secured notes due in 2023 and $1.75B of senior convertible notes due in 2023.

Management's update: "We are taking further actions to improve our liquidity, including capital expenditure and operating expense reductions, suspending dividend payments on, and the repurchase of, Carnival stock and pursuing additional financing... Based on these actions and assumptions regarding the impact of COVID-19, we have concluded that we will be able to generate sufficient liquidity to satisfy our obligations and remain in compliance with our existing debt covenants for the next twelve months prior to giving effect to any additional financing, which may occur."

Shares of Carnival are up 3.98% premarket to $13.31.

SEC Form 8-K