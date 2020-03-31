Chimera estimates book value at least 78% higher than stock price

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) estimates its GAAP book value per share was $12.25-$12.75 at March 27, 2020.

That's 78%-85% higher than its share price of $6.88 at the close of business on the same day.

Additionally, Chimera sponsored two residential mortgage loan securitizations during the month of March.

CIM 2020-R1 is a $390.7M non-rated securitization of re-performing residential mortgage loans, which closed on March 10, 2020, and CIM 2020-R2 is a $492.3M rated securitization of re-performing residential mortgage loans, which closed on March 24, 2020.