Frontdoor says revenue is tracking as planned

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) updates on the company's financial position amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We have a significant amount of liquidity in the form of cash and an untapped revolver. We believe our business is well-positioned to successfully navigate this challenging economic environment," says CFO Brian Turcotte.

The company has not yet seen a material impact on claims activity over the last few weeks, although it says it remains difficult to predict how COVID-19 will impact the business this year. Q1 revenue is tracking as planned, and Q1 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at the high end of the guidance range provided in late February.

Source: Press Release