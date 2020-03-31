Ares Capital upsizes revolving credit facility to $3.6B

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) increases its revolving credit facility capacity by $240M to ~$3.6B and extends its final maturity date to March 30, 2025.

Pricing and advance rates remain unchanged; the facility includes a total of 37 bank participants.

So far this year, ARCC has increased or extended all of its bank-led revolving facilities, now totaling more than $5.9B, all with pricing and advance rates unchanged.

The earliest bank revolving facility maturity is in 2024.

Ares Capital expanded its unsecured funding capacity by issuing a $750M 3.25% unsecured note offering in February 2020, which reflects the lowest unsecured note cost in the company’s history.