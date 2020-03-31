Airline industry recovery seen taking a year

Cowen expects it to be a long time before airline demand returns to normal levels.

"We continue to believe that pricing recovery will lag the volume recovery by at least a year. Once people feel safe to travel again, we believe they will start to book travel, and then once airlines notice the increase in bookings, we believe that they will start to discount to attract leisure travelers," advises analyst Helane Becker.

"We believe business traffic may start to come back sooner, but we do not believe business traffic will fully recover to 2019 levels," she adds.

Airline stocks: American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU), Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE), Mesa Airlines (NASDAQ:MESA), SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)