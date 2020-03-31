Mizuho sees 86% upside in Sarepta in premarket analyst action

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) initiated with an Outperform rating and a $54 (88% upside) price target at BMO.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) initiated with a Buy rating and a $95 (126% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO CN) initiated with an Underperform rating and a C$1 (9% downside risk) price target at Bank of America. Downgraded to Hold with a C$1.40 price target at Desjardins. Shares down 5% premarket (NYSE:HEXO) in the U.S.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) initiated with a Buy rating and a $120 (68% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) initiated with an Outperform rating and a $74 (48% upside) price target at BMO.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) initiated with a Buy rating and a $183 (86% upside) price target at Mizuho Securities.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) upgraded to Buy with a $72 (74% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs. Shares up 2% premarket.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) downgraded to Hold with a $4 price target at Jefferies. Shares down 66% premarket on adverse patent ruling opening the door for Vascepa generic competition.

Cronos Group (CRON CN) downgraded to Sell with a C$7 (22% downside risk) price target at Canaccord Genuity. Shares up 1% (NASDAQ:CRON) premarket in the U.S.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) downgraded to Hold at Berenberg.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) removed from Focus List at Citigroup.