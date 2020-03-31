Village Farms expands borrowing firepower

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) announces an expansion of its Pure Sunfarms credit facility to $59M, including accordion provisions of $22.5M.

The expanded credit facility consists of a $7.5M revolving operating loan and a $10M term loan, in addition to an existing $19M term loan.

"This significantly expanded credit facility provides Pure Sunfarms with financial resources and flexibility as it continues to build on its success to date as a leading Canadian cannabis producer and brand," says Village Farms CEO Michael DeGiglio,

VFF -7.98% premarket to $3.00.

Source: Press Release