Myovant Sciences inks deal for relugolix combination outside U.S.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Gedeon Richter Plc., a Central Eastern Europe-based pharmaceutical company, where the latter will commercialize relugolix combination tablet (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1.0 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) for uterine fibroids and endometriosis in Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States including Russia, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Under the agreement, Myovant will receive an upfront payment of $40M, and is eligible to receive up to $40M in regulatory milestones and $107.5M in sales-related milestones and tiered royalties.

Myovant retains all rights to relugolix combination tablet in the U.S., as well as in other therapeutic areas outside of women’s health.