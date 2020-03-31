Wells Fargo turns bullish on HP Enterprise's valuation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is upgraded from Equal-Weight to Overweight at Wells Fargo with a $14 price target.

Analyst Aaron Rakers says the current valuation "adequately factored in our significant est. reductions" and overly discounts the debt position.

Rakers also thinks the valuation doesn't fully appreciate the recurring revenue contributions.

The firm expects the IT infrastructure sector to take at least 12 months to fully recover from the current economic environment.