PREIT sees slashing dividend, boosts borrowing capacity

Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) takes a number of actions to strengthen its balance sheet and adds almost $300M in incremental liquidity.

As with most other companies, especially REITs, PEI withdraws its 2020 guidance due to uncertainty related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Expects to cut quarterly dividend by 90% to 2 cents per share from 21 cents starting with the Q2 dividend to add $15M per quarter or $60M per year of liquidity.

Increases borrowing capacity by more than $83M by executing amendments to its senior credit facilities.

Expects to reduce planned 2020 capex by 11%, or $11M.

Expects to realize savings of ~$2M per month while mall operations are suspended due to step it has taken to reduce operating expenses.

PEI is also working with outside advisers and its industry trade group to obtain various forms of relief and funding at federal, state, and local levels.

Also working with officials to reduce its municipal tax liabilities, which could generate savings of more than $10M.

In Q4 2019, PEI executed agreements of sale for expected gross proceeds of $312.6M. Upon closing of these transactions, the company expects to net ~$200M in additional liquidity.