BiomX reports positive BX001 data; shares up 10% premarket

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) announces positive topline results from its Phase 1 cosmetic clinical study of BX001 in subjects with acne-prone skin.

The study met its primary endpoint of safety and tolerability for both doses of BX001, as well as a statistically significant (p=0.036) reduction of Cutibacterium acnes (C. acnes) levels for the high dose of BX001 compared to placebo.

However, exploratory endpoints measuring reductions in inflammatory and non-inflammatory lesions were not statistically significant versus placebo.

The Phase 2 study is planned to be a 12-week placebo-controlled trial in 100 individuals with mild-to-moderate acne.