Aircraft retirement could help Boeing

"With the latest data showing that airlines have grounded more than 8,500 planes, we think it is likely that a large number of old planes do not return to passenger service," according to Vertical Research Partners analyst Rob Stallard. "In previous downturns we have seen a spike in old aircraft retirements, and after a period of unusually low retirements in 2018-19, this could occur again."

The outlook could mean Boeing (NYSE:BA) could benefit from one aspect of the coronavirus disruption. The planemaker could also see a pickup in orders amid low fuel prices, which are a big part of an aircraft's operating costs.

"We are now in the zone of trough on trough,"Stallard added, explaining that aerospace-related shares are trading for below-average valuation multiples on deeply discounted earnings. He rates Boeing at Hold, with a $124 PT.