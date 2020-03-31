Celgene CVR holders near finish line with bb2121 filing in U.S.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and collaboration partner bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) announce the filing of a U.S. marketing application for idecabtagene vicleucel (bb2121) for the treatment of adult multiple myeloma patients who have received at least three prior lines of therapy, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody.

BMY and BLUE are up 1% and 2% , respectively, premarket, both on light volume. The contingent value right (CVR), BMY.RT, is up 22% premarket (pays $9 per Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) share if ozanimod and liso-cel are approved in the U.S. by year-end and bb2121 by March 31, 2021).