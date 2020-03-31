TC Energy to proceed with Keystone XL pipeline with Alberta's help

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) says it will move forward with construction of the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline after Alberta's government agrees to invest US$1.1B as equity in the project.

Further capital investment of US$6.9B is expected to be largely made in 2021-22 and funded through the combination of a US$4.2B project level credit facility to be fully guaranteed by the Alberta government and a US$2.7B investment by TC Energy.

Once the project is completed and placed into service, TC Energy expects to acquire Alberta's equity investment under agreed terms and conditions and to refinance the US$4.2B credit facility in the debt capital markets.

The 1,210-mile, 830K bbl/ay pipeline project that will carry oil from Alberta to the U.S. Gulf Coast is underpinned by new 20-year transportation service agreements for 575K bbl/day with counterparties, which TC Energy expects will generate ~$1.3B EBITDA on an annual basis.