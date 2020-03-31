ConAgra Foods +4% on expectation to exceed prior FY2020 outlook

ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) reports organic net sales declined of 1.7% in Q3, driven by a 1.3% decline in volume and an unfavorable price/mix impact of 0.4%.

Segment net sales: Grocery & Snacks: $1.02B (-9.5%); Refrigerated & Frozen: $959M (-1.6%); International: $221M (-3.2%); Foodservice: $234M (-8%).

Adjusted gross margin rate down 150 bps to 27.4%.

To-date in Q4, the Company has seen significantly increased demand in its retail business. The Company has also started to see reduced demand for its foodservice products and expects a 50% to 60% decline in Foodservice organic net sales in the quarter. The Company's supply chain has effectively serviced demand to-date.

FY2020 Guidance: Organic net sales: Above high end of range of previous outlook flat to +0.5%; Net sales: Above high end of range +10% to +10.5%; Adjusted operating margin rate: Above high end of range 15.8% to 16.2%; Adjusted net interest expense: ~$500M; Average diluted shares: ~488M; Adjusted diluted EPS: Above high end of range $2.00 to $2.07; Tax rate: 23% to 24%; Free cash flow: Above $950M.

CAG +4% premarket.

