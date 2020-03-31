Sasol surges after locking in fuel prices

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) +11.3% pre-market after saying it started a hedging program, as it copes with plunging prices and a crash in demand for its oil products and chemicals.

The company says it hedged ~80% of its synthetic fuel production in Q4 at near $32/bbl and will continue to hedge crude for the next 12 months.

Sasol also says its products and services have not been affected by the lockdown in South Africa, as they are considered essential services, and most of its operations outside the country are continuing.

The company says it continues to have liquidity of ~$2.5B to provide an additional buffer against short-term volatility.